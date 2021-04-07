SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Fast growth continues, Q1 revenues up 22.5%.

Preliminary sales growth of 22.5% in Q1 to EUR 284 million.

DACH segment +15%, International segment +71%.

Total number of active customers up 0.5 million in Q1 to 6.8 million (year-over-year up 1.8 million).

Venlo, 7 April 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. continued to grow dynamically in the first three months of the 2021 financial year. According to preliminary unaudited calculations, total group sales rose by 22.5% to EUR 284 million after EUR 232 million in Q1 last year.



Stefan Feltens, CEO of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, comments: "We are proud that we gained another record number of new customers across Europe. We achieved this despite the absence of a cold and flu season as a result of Covid-related social distancing measures this year and the stop of a prescription drugs (Rx) bonus in Germany. Year-over-year, our number of active customers increased by 1.8 million to 6.8 million at the end of this quarter. Furthermore, with the acquisitions this quarter of SMARTPATIENT and MEDAPP we made major steps in executing our strategy to focus on improving the lives of our customers through digital medication management, while at the same time, we entered the Rx market in the Netherlands. "

In the DACH segment (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE grew sales by 15% compared to the same period the previous year. Segment sales were EUR 231 million after EUR 201 million in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the absence of a cold and flu season this year as a result of Covid-related social distancing measures, the peak of Rx orders in March 2020 when Covid started in Europe, and the stop of a bonus in Germany, Rx sales decreased by 17.2% to EUR 45 million in Q1. In the International segment (Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands), SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE increased its sales in the first quarter of 2021 by 71% to EUR 53 million compared to EUR 31 million in Q1 2020.