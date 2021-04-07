 
checkAd

EQS-News Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 07:00  |  99   |   |   

EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant

07.04.2021 / 07:00

Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant


Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19 induced respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of J.J. Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant effective April 01, 2021. Mr. Scherpbier will support the Relief management team in all activities pertaining to manufacturing and supply projects across the Company's portfolio. Mr. Scherpbier will initially focus on the establishment of a supply chain in the Relief territory for ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders.

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "I am excited to welcome Jan-Jaap to the Relief team as we diversify our portfolio and take the next steps in the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. His background and leadership in pharmaceutical development and GMP will provide critical support to the Relief management team."

Mr. Scherpbier is a highly experienced pharmaceutical consultant with more than 25 years of expertise in the areas of regulatory affairs, life cycle management, pharmaceutical development and GMP. Throughout his career, Mr. Scherpbier has worked in close cooperation with development, production and quality functions through participation in activities such as Technology Transfer, Trouble Shooting, Fact Finding and GMP enhancement. Mr. Scherpbier graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and later obtained an M.Sc. Degree in Regulatory Affairs from the University of Wales.

Seite 1 von 3
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant EQS Group-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG / Key word(s): Personnel Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant 07.04.2021 / 07:00 Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: FC Schalke 04 beschließt Emission einer Unternehmensanleihe zur Refinanzierung der Anleihe ...
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LEADING GLOBAL ADVANCED GRAPHITE MATERIALS EXPERT, DR. ...
DGAP-News: Private equity firm EMERAM: Portfolio company Frostkrone Food Group strengthens international ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von ...
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Gläubigerausschuss stimmt Veräußerung zu. Endgültige Insolvenzquote ...
DGAP-News: Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC) Signs EUR 100M Loan Agreement with PKF PCC
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia upgrades St. Gallen city expressway as part of joint venture
EQS-News: HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 ...
Titel
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-DD: Porsche Automobil Holding SE deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Kumulierter Auftragseingang im vierten Quartal 2020 und ersten Quartal 2021 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das Geschäftsjahr 2021 startet mit neuem Rekordergebnis im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief engagiert Jan-Jaap Scherpbier von Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. als Berater für Produktion und Lieferkettenmanagement (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von den NIH gesponserte, globale klinische Studie mit Aviptadil und Remdesivir ausgewählt wurde (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief engagiert Jan-Jaap Scherpbier von Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. als Berater für Produktion und Lieferkettenmanagement
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass NeuroRx bekannt gegeben hat, dass Aviptadil für die Aufnahme in eine von den NIH gesponserte, globale klinische Studie mit Aviptadil und Remdesivir ausgewählt wurde
07:00 Uhr
EQS-News: Relief Reports that NeuroRx has Announced that Aviptadil has been Selected for Inclusion in NIH-Sponsored Global Clinical Trial which Includes Aviptadil and Remdesivir
30.03.21
DGAP-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung der 60-Tage-Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100 (TM) (Aviptadil) (deutsch)
30.03.21
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung der 60-Tage-Ergebnisse der klinischen Phase-2b/3-Studie mit intravenös verabreichtem RLF-100 (TM) (Aviptadil)
30.03.21
EQS-News: Relief Confirms Release of 60-Day Findings from Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) (aviptadil)
22.03.21
DGAP-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen und Leuzinose (deutsch)
22.03.21
EQS-News: Relief und Acer Therapeutics unterzeichnen Kooperations- und Lizenzvereinbarung zur weltweiten Entwicklung und Vermarktung von ACER-001 zur Behandlung von Harnstoffzyklusstörungen und Leuzinose

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
8.395
Relief Therapeutics - eine COVID-19 Hoffnung?
19.03.21
3
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im US-FDA