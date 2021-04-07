Relief Engages Jan-Jaap Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant



Geneva, Switzerland, April 07, 2021 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19 induced respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of J.J. Scherpbier of Sonsbeek Pharma Consultancy B.V. as Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant effective April 01, 2021. Mr. Scherpbier will support the Relief management team in all activities pertaining to manufacturing and supply projects across the Company's portfolio. Mr. Scherpbier will initially focus on the establishment of a supply chain in the Relief territory for ACER-001, a proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) designed to be both taste-masked and immediate release for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders.



Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Chairman of the Board of Relief, said: "I am excited to welcome Jan-Jaap to the Relief team as we diversify our portfolio and take the next steps in the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. His background and leadership in pharmaceutical development and GMP will provide critical support to the Relief management team."



Mr. Scherpbier is a highly experienced pharmaceutical consultant with more than 25 years of expertise in the areas of regulatory affairs, life cycle management, pharmaceutical development and GMP. Throughout his career, Mr. Scherpbier has worked in close cooperation with development, production and quality functions through participation in activities such as Technology Transfer, Trouble Shooting, Fact Finding and GMP enhancement. Mr. Scherpbier graduated as a pharmacist from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and later obtained an M.Sc. Degree in Regulatory Affairs from the University of Wales.

