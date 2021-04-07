ACM Biosciences closes first financing round to accelerate the development of its polymersome vaccine platform and a second-generation COVID-19 vaccine

- ACM Biosciences vaccines have been successfully developed against coronavirus in animal health

- ACM Biosciences provides a flexible, scalable, easy to manufacture and highly efficacious vaccine platform



Basel, 7 April 2021 -ACM Biosciences AG, a Swiss biotechnology company focusing on the development of polymersome-based vaccines, today announced the closing of a first financing round to advance its human vaccines platform and a second-generation Covid-19 vaccine. ACM Biosciences secured the exclusive worldwide license to the proprietary polymersome platform for the development of human infectious disease vaccines from ACM Biolabs Pte Ltd in Singapore, which is a leader in protein vaccines and novel nanoparticle delivery techniques in the oncology and veterinary fields.

Dr Peter Moran, CEO of ACM Biosciences, commented: "With the great results we have seen so far from our technology in animal health, this financing is a key step in our strategy and will provide the necessary financial resources to progress both the COVID-19 vaccine candidate into clinical trials and the mRNA proof of concept stability and immunogenicity study."



Focus on fast, efficient development of clinical vaccine candidates

The proprietary Artificial Cell Membranes (ACMs) are based on an innovative nanotechnology platform using non-immunogenic polymersomes as its carrier. Through past developments by ACM Biolabs in Singapore, the ACM polymersome platform has been shown to produce a safe and efficacious veterinary vaccine against porcine epidemic diarrhea, a highly contagious and deadly coronavirus in pigs, for which there is no effective commercial vaccine. By working closely together, the Singapore and Swiss entities have developed a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine which shows an excellent immune response in preclinical trials. With the necessary financial resources secured, ACM Biosciences will now accelerate its development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate and proceed with the running mRNA vaccine proof of concept stability and immunogenicity studies.