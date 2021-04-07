 
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021

Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021

Frauenfeld, 7 April 2021
Zur Rose Group AG publishes invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021

Zur Rose Group AG today has published the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2021. As a result of the extraordinary situation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, also at this year's Annual General Meeting the personal attendance of shareholders on site will not be possible. Shareholders may only be represented by the independent proxy. In a short video interview, the Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof. Stefan Feuerstein and CEO Walter Oberhänsli are addressing the shareholders personally. They look back on the past financial year and discuss current strategic initiatives. The video is available at www.zurrosegroup.com, "Investors & Media", "General Meeting of Shareholders".

Proposal for creation of authorized capital and increase of the conditional capital
In addition to the standard agenda items of the Annual General Meeting, a proposal to create authorized share capital with a nominal value of CHF 31,579,080 pursuant to which 1,052,636 fully paid up registered shares can be issued (agenda item 4) as well as a proposal to increase the conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions and other purposes to CHF 31,579,080 pursuant to which 1,052,636 fully paid up registered shares can be issued (agenda item 5) are on the agenda of this year's Annual General Meeting. At the same time, the total number of shares that can be issued from authorized and conditional share capital shall be limited to a total of 10 percent of the currently registered share capital (corresponding to 1,052,636 registered shares). For this purpose, it proposes the creation of a provision in the Articles of Association pursuant to which the total number of shares which may be issued from (i) authorized share capital where the preemptive rights were restricted or excluded and from (ii) conditional capital for financing, acquisitions and other purposes where the advance subscription rights were restricted or excluded will be limited to 1,052,636 registered shares.

