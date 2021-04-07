 
EQS-News HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate
HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year

07.04.2021 / 07:00

Press release 7 April 2021

Zurich, 7 April 2021 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) built up an attractive portfolio of residential properties with 517 apartments and a market value of CHF 221.5 million (1 January 2021) in the financial year 2020. An investment return of 8.3% has been achieved since the initial issue in November 2019.

  • Successful first financial year with the acquisition of 22 properties in residential and one property in commercial use
  • One residential property additionally acquired with transfer of ownership on 1 January 2021
  • Real estate portfolio per 31.12.2020 at CHF 204.3 million; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 221.5 million
  • Total fund assets per 31.12.2020 at CHF 225.1 million
  • Target rental income p.a. of CHF 8.9 million per 31.12.2020; per 01.01.2021 at CHF 9.7 million
  • Investment return of 8.3% for 2020
  • Net asset value per share of CHF 108.31 as of 31 December 2020
  • Distribution of CHF 3.10 per share in April 2021

Details of annual result 2020
The HSL Fund was able to build up an attractive residential property portfolio during its first extended fiscal year 2020 (6 November 2019 to 31 December 2020) - despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The market value of the portfolio amounted to CHF 204.3 million as of 31 December 2020. With the transfer of ownership of an additional property on 1 January 2021, the portfolio now totals 517 apartments and a value of CHF 221.5 million as per the beginning of 2021. The annual target rental income of the portfolio properties lies at CHF 9.7 million as of 1 January 2021 (as of 31 December 2020: CHF 8.9 million).

