Details of annual result 2020 The HSL Fund was able to build up an attractive residential property portfolio during its first extended fiscal year 2020 (6 November 2019 to 31 December 2020) - despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The market value of the portfolio amounted to CHF 204.3 million as of 31 December 2020. With the transfer of ownership of an additional property on 1 January 2021, the portfolio now totals 517 apartments and a value of CHF 221.5 million as per the beginning of 2021. The annual target rental income of the portfolio properties lies at CHF 9.7 million as of 1 January 2021 (as of 31 December 2020: CHF 8.9 million).

Zurich, 7 April 2021 - The Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) built up an attractive portfolio of residential properties with 517 apartments and a market value of CHF 221.5 million (1 January 2021) in the financial year 2020. An investment return of 8.3% has been achieved since the initial issue in November 2019.

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year 07.04.2021 / 07:00

EQS-News HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year

EQS Group-News: Helvetica Property / Key word(s): Funds/Real Estate HSL Fund built up attractive residential property portfolio with more than 500 apartments in 2020 financial year 07.04.2021 / 07:00 Press release 7 April 2021 Press release …



