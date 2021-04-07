 
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose acquisition company focused on investing in a growth-oriented healthcare company which recently raised $115 million in its initial public offering, today announced a definitive merger agreement with LumiraDx Limited (“LumiraDx”) a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics testing company. The combination reflects a value of $5.0 billion for Lumira’s existing equity, before giving effect to the transaction. Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million in equity capital including investments by Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corporation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management and other global strategic partners.

LumiraDx Platform and Test Strip (Photo: Business Wire)

LumiraDx has developed its high sensitivity antigen test for COVID-19 on the LumiraDx Platform. The test is currently being used by the National Health Service (NHS) and Boots in the UK, CVS Health in the U.S., a significant number of accident and emergency rooms in Italy and other parts of Europe and is being deployed in partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in a growing number of African countries where access to laboratory diagnostics is limited. The LumiraDx COVID-19 antigen test has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and achieved CE Mark. The LumiraDx Platform and COVID-19 antigen tests are also available in Japan and Brazil and being rolled out in more than 60 countries globally.

The LumiraDx Platform menu also includes point of care tests for COVID-19 Antibody, INR and D-Dimer - with high levels of accuracy comparable to central lab-based tests – all of which have achieved CE Mark and are commercially available in Europe. The Platform is designed to go wherever the patient is, whether this is in a hospital, medical office, pharmacy, or in other non-traditional settings such as schools or airports.

“LumiraDx is at the tipping point of driving a transformation in diagnostic testing. This new public recognition will solidify our already growing presence in the point of care testing market,” said Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx. “COVID-19 has demonstrated how important it is to have rapid and highly accurate diagnostic tests, at mass scale, and available everywhere. It has validated the performance of our Platform and enabled us to partner with governments, health systems, retail chains and other customers to expand testing across community care settings both in high and low-and middle-income countries. This access to increased testing will change the way care pathways are currently practiced, improving patient outcomes and saving human lives.”

