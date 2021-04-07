 
Amundi Amundi enters into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Lyxor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 07:00   

 Press release

Paris, April, 7th 2021

Amundi enters into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of Lyxor

Amundi announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Société Générale for the acquisition of Lyxor1 for a total cash consideration of €825m, or €755m excluding excess capital2.

Founded in 1998, Lyxor is a pioneer in ETF in Europe and has €124bn3 in Assets under Management (AuM). Lyxor is one of the key players in the ETF market (€77bn of AuM4, 3rd largest player in Europe with a 7.4% market share5) and has developed a recognized expertise in active management (€47bn of AuM), notably through its leading alternative platform6.

Thanks to this acquisition, Amundi would become the European leader in ETF, with €142bn combined AuM, a 14% market share in Europe7 and a diversified profile in terms of client base and geography.

Amundi would benefit from strong levers to accelerate its development on the fast-growing ETF segment, while complementing its offering in active management, in particular in liquid alternative assets as well as advisory solutions.

Given the high synergy potential, this transaction compliant with Amundi’s financial discipline would be significantly value accretive, with:

  • an enterprise value representing a P/E 2021e multiple of ~10x8, including run-rate cost synergies only
  • ~+7% accretive on Amundi’s EPS 2021e, including run-rate cost synergies only9
  • return on Investment > 10% in year 3 after completion including run-rate cost synergies only

This acquisition is fully in line with the Crédit Agricole group’s strategy which aims at reinforcing its position in the asset gathering businesses.

The transaction is expected to be completed by February 2022 at the latest, after consultation of the Works Councils, and subject to receiving the required regulatory and anti-trust approvals.

About this announced entry into exclusive negotiations, Yves Perrier, Chief Executive Officer of Amundi, commented: “The acquisition of Lyxor will accelerate the development of Amundi, as it will reinforce our expertise, namely in ETF and alternative asset management, and allows us to welcome highly recognized teams of people. This acquisition is fully in line with the Crédit Agricole group’s reinforcement strategy in the asset gathering business. It will also further reinforce the business relationships with our historical partner Société Générale. Finally, by creating in France the European leader in passive asset management, it will contribute to the post-Brexit positioning of the Paris financial centre.

