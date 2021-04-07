 
LACROIX unveils LEADERSHIP 2025, its new strategic plan.

07/04/2021

LACROIX unveils LEADERSHIP 2025, its new strategic plan

Strong ambitions:
Becoming an international market leader in industrial IoT solutions and
electronic equipments for critical applications

Accelerating and moving up to a new dimension by 2025
€800m revenue and EBITDA margin1 of approximately 9%

“Since 2016, our Group has embarked on an in-depth transformation that has strengthened its technological expertise and achieved solid revenue and earnings growth. Thanks to these foundations, we have been able to demonstrate our resilience in the face of the unprecedented crisis that marked 2020. We are once again ready to look ahead to the future, driven by strong ambitions that will drive our development for the next five years. This is what the Leadership 2025 plan is all about. It will enable us to build an international market leader in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications. The mobilisation of our employees and the support of all stakeholders will be key to the success of this new venture.”, declared Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX.

A transformation already met with success, a solid foundation for new ambitions

With its first strategic plan, Ambition 2020, launched in 2016, LACROIX embarked on a process of in-depth transformation with the ambition of establishing itself as one of the leading players in connected technologies and the ‘Smart World’. This plan was also guided by the will to strengthen the Group’s growth dynamic and its financial performance.

As such, while 2020 should be excluded from the analysis due to its exceptional nature, this first five-year plan has been an overall success, allowing us to build solid foundations for future development.

The creation and strengthening of a unified Research & Development position was pivotal to the development of the Group’s technological expertise. This decision has further reinforced the rapid development of high added value equipment ranges designed by in-house teams.
These ranges have thus contributed over €150 million to revenue in 2019, i.e. nearly a third of total activity compared with less than a quarter in 2016. Over the period 2016-2019, these ranges posted annual growth of around 9% per year compared with an increase of around 1% for other activities.
                                      

