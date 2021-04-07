 
checkAd

Pixium Vision announces first patient successful implantation in Prima System pivotal trial PRIMAvera

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 07:00  |  49   |   |   

Pixium Vision announces first patient successful implantation in Prima System pivotal trial PRIMAvera

  • Study is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe in dry AMD
  • Bionic vision Prima System has shown excellent results in improving vision

             

Paris, France, April 7, 2021 – 7.00 a.m. CEST – Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the successful first implantation of a patient in the PRIMAvera pivotal trial of its bionic vision Prima System for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The PRIMAvera study was initiated in Q4 2020 and aims to confirm the safety and the benefits provided by the Prima System and is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe.

“This first successful implantation in the PRIMAvera pivotal trial is an important milestone for the Prima System and for patients suffering from dry AMD. The Prima System has shown very encouraging results so far and I am looking forward to seeing confirmation of these life changing effects in dry AMD,” said Dr Yannick Le Mer, Deputy Head of Vitreo-retinal Unit at Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild Hospital in Paris and Coordinating Investigator of the study.

The PRIMAvera study design is based on the positive data generated in a French feasibility study, showing the ability of patients with dry AMD to improve in visual acuity with the Prima System. Patients had a significant improvement in vision, gaining on average a logMAR of 0.5 (corresponding to 5 lines improvement).

A total of 38 patients will be enrolled in PRIMAvera, an open label, baseline-controlled, nonrandomized, multi-center, prospective, single-arm confirmatory trial. The primary efficacy endpoint is the proportion of subjects with an improvement of visual acuity of logMAR 0.2 or more from baseline to 12 month and the primary safety endpoint is the number and severity of device and procedure related serious adverse events at 12 months follow-up. The study will include three years of follow-up, with assessment of the primary endpoints at 12 months after implantation.

“Pixium Vision continues to deliver on its transition from a research organization to a commercial one. This first implantation makes us a step closer to getting our highly innovative and exciting Prima System on the market and to the patients who are in desperate need,” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. “The Prima System has demonstrated excellent results in improving vision which will correlate to their ability to undertake day-to-day tasks, and has the potential to make a significant difference in the quality of life of patients suffering from dry AMD, who currently have no treatment options.”

In addition to the ongoing PRIMAvera study, Pixium Vision expects to report 36-month data from the French feasibility study by end 2021 / beginning 2022, and continues clinical development in the US.

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision’s mission is to create a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them

to regain partial visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated

with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period.

Pixium Vision is conducting clinical feasibility studies of its Prima system, its miniaturised wireless sub-retinal

implant, in patients who have lost their sight due to retinal degeneration associated with the dry form of AgeRelated Macular Degeneration (AMD). Pixium Vision works closely with world-renown academic partners, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, USA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified. Pixium Vision has been qualified as an “Innovative Company” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

              www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 



Contacts

Pixium Vision
Guillaume Renondin
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68 		Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49 		Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31

Attachment


Pixium Vision porteur/nom Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pixium Vision announces first patient successful implantation in Prima System pivotal trial PRIMAvera Pixium Vision announces first patient successful implantation in Prima System pivotal trial PRIMAvera Study is the last clinical step before seeking market approval in Europe in dry AMDBionic vision Prima System has shown excellent results in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Amarin Commences Commercial Initiatives for VAZKEPA in European Union Following Recent Regulatory ...
NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.04.21
Termination of the business combination with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.
03.04.21
Termination of the business combination with Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.
30.03.21
Pixium Vision announces new compelling results with Prima System demonstrating integration of prosthetic and natural vision
25.03.21
Pixium Vision prend acte des termes du communiqué de presse publié par Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Paris, France, le 24 mars 2021 - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641) (« Pixium ») prend acte des termes du commun
09.03.21
Continuation of the business combination project between Pixium Vision et Second Sight Medical Products

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.04.21
18
PIXIUM VISION (46 Mio cap)