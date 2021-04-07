 
Societe Generale enters into exclusive negotiation with Amundi with a view to disposing of the asset management activities operated by Lyxor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SOCIETE GENERALE ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION WITH AMUNDI WITH A VIEW TO DISPOSING OF THE ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITIES OPERATED BY LYXOR

Paris, 7 April 2021

Societe Generale’s Board of Directors approved, during a meeting on 6 April 2021, the entry into exclusive negotiation with Amundi with a view to disposing of the asset management activities operated by Lyxor.

Lyxor is an entity which includes the Group's asset management activities and operates in particular through Lyxor Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Societe Generale.

Created in 1998, Lyxor has played a pioneering role in specialised asset management and has notably reached leadership positions in passive asset management. Lyxor’s assets under management represent approximately EUR 140 billion at the end of December 2020 of which EUR 124 billion are in the scope of the envisaged transaction1.

This disposal project would cover Lyxor's passive (ETFs) and active (including alternative) management activities for institutional clients in France and abroad2. The scope of the transaction would include the sales and support functions dedicated to these activities.

This agreement is in line with Societe Generale's strategy with regards to savings, which is to operate in open architecture and to propose to its clients investment and asset management solutions through partnerships with external asset managers.

In this context, Societe Generale would announce a project to create a "Wealth & Investment Solutions" department within its private bank. This department would serve as a centre of expertise to structure savings, asset management and investment solutions for the Group's private banking and retail banking networks, as well as structured asset management solutions for global markets clients.  It would include Lyxor's teams, which would not be part of the disposal project.

The partnership agreements with Amundi for the provision of savings and investment solutions for Societe Generale's networks are maintained. Societe Generale will also continue to support Amundi through its comprehensive and flexible range of market solutions and securities services.

This transaction, which is expected to be finalized by February 2022 at the latest, would be carried out at a price of EUR 825 million and would have an estimated positive impact of approximately 18 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio when completed. The capital gain from the disposal, net of tax, would be recorded upon completion of the transaction for around EUR 430 million.

