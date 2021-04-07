

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.04.2021 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Bertermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI

391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale - A total of 1,166,973 new shares were sold to settle tax on newly issued shares as part of the partial implementation of a participation program (Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 45.35 EUR 52922225.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 45.35 EUR 52922225.55 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

