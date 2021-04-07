 
DGAP-DD AUTO1 Group SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.04.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hakan
Last name(s): Koc

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AUTO1 Group SE

b) LEI
391200S2LPXG5ZD5G304 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal - A total of 1,074,679 new shares were sold to settle tax on newly issued shares as part of the partial implementation of a participation program (Long-Term Incentive Plan 2017)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.35 EUR 48736692.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.35 EUR 48736692.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-04-06; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/

 
