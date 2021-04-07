 
Vote Now in the Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Voting is now open for the Global Forex Awards 2021 – B2B, with winners being announced in June.

Run by Holiston Media, The Global Forex Awards 2021 – B2B are voted for by those in the industry and celebrate businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

The self-nomination process has just closed, and all those businesses that put themselves forward during the self-nomination period will now make up the final awards nominee list. These nominees will be voted on by professionals within the forex businesses and trading communities. Once all the votes are in, the 2021 winners will be notified and officially announced in June 2021.

Explains Mike Boydell, director at Holiston Media, "These awards set out to champion the best performing providers of liquidity, CRM, customer experience, execution, partnerships, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the B2B forex trading eco-system. They shine a light on the best in the business and winning helps to boost brand visibility and recognition in the industry."

Adds Mike, "Nominations have been received from the companies themselves across 21 global B2B categories, so it's now time for the FX business and trading communities to cast their votes from now until 30th April."

Sponsors of the Global Forex Awards 2021 - B2B include leading names in the industry: ATFX Connect, B2Broker, Centroid Solutions, PLUGIT and RoboMarkets.

Comments Artur Azizov CEO and Founder of award sponsor, B2Broker, "The Global Forex Awards – B2B were brought to our attention after our B2Core product was selected as 2020 winners in the Best CRM Provider category. "After looking at how award winners were chosen at the Global Forex Awards, we were really impressed to find that industry votes and not a glossy entry submission was the deciding factor for winners."

Adds Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO at Centroid Solutions, which is also sponsoring the awards, "Such global leading awards are very important as they give recognition to the hard work done by market innovators in their respected categories."

The public voting period is now open and will close on 30th April. The awards winners will be announced in June. To find out more about the awards, the voting process and to vote for your choice of winners visit https://www.globalforexawards.com



