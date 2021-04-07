EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Gadeberg
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Managers' transactions - Gadeberg
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: GADEBERG, CHRISTINA
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210331163015_6
Transaction date: 2021-04-06
Venue: N/A
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,903 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,903 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749
The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 EET on 6 April 2021.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1181580
