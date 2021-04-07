Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Persson

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: PERSSON, MARTIN

Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER

Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210331150249_18



Transaction date: 2021-04-06

Venue: N/A

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,237 Unit price: 0 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,237 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR





For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749





The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 EET on 6 April 2021.

