EQS-News Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Koskinen

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.04.2021, 08:10  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Nordea Bank Abp: Managers' transactions - Koskinen

07.04.2021 / 08:10

Managers' transactions - Koskinen

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions
6 April 2021 at 20.00 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: KOSKINEN, JUSSI
Position: OTHER SENIOR MANAGER
Issuer: NORDEA BANK ABP
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20210331145815_16

Transaction date: 2021-04-06
Venue: N/A
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,854 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,854 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Susanna Aarnio-Halme, Chief Communicator, +358 50 61749


The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20.00 EET on 6 April 2021.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Nordea Bank Abp
Smålandsgatan 17
105 71 Stockholm
Sweden
ISIN: CH0284415681
Valor: A1Z2TU
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1181577

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1181577  07.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1181577&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Disclaimer

