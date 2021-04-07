EQS-News Changes in Nordea Bank Abp's own shares
A total of 1,063,981 own shares held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nordea Bank Abp's ("Nordea") variable remuneration programmes.
Based on the resolution of the Board of Directors announced on 24 March 2021, Nordea has transferred 1,063,981 own shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of its variable remuneration programmes.
Following the transfer of own shares, Nordea holds 7,120,591 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19.30 EET on 6 April 2021.
