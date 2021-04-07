Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions Kaunonen, Antti
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 APRIL 2021 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Kaunonen, Antti
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kaunonen, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210401100111_62
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1163 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1163 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com
