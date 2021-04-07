 
Atos Annual General Meeting to be held on May 12, 2021 behind closed doors

07.04.2021   

Atos Annual General Meeting to be held on
May 12, 2021 behind closed doors

Paris, on April 7, 2021In the ongoing context of the health crisis due to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French Government to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Board of Directors of Atos SE, during its meetings held on March 25 and 31, 2021, convened the Annual General Meeting of the Company on May 12, 2021 and decided to hold the meeting behind closed doors.

In accordance with the French government measures, the Annual General Meeting will be held at the company registered offices, without the physical presence of shareholders, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Paris time).

This decision is made in accordance with the provisions of (i) ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 extended and amended by ordinance no. 2020-1497 of December 2, 2020, (ii) decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 extended and amended by decree no. 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, and (iii) decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021.

Indeed, at the date of the convening of the Meeting, administrative measures restricting or prohibiting travels or collective gatherings prevent the physical attendance of shareholders at the General Meeting. It is specifically provided by decree no. 2020-1310 of October 29, 2020 as amended by decree no. 2021-76 of January 27, 2021, which:

  1. requires compliance with hygiene and social distancing measures, known as barriers, defined at national level, in all places and under all circumstances (article 1);
  2. prohibits, for health reasons, gatherings and meetings in a place open to the public involving more than six people at the same time (article 3).

As for the General Meetings held in 2020, no admission card (“carte d’admission”) will be issued. Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting right remotely either online or by mail:

-      as far as registered shareholders are concerned, by logging on the secured platform Atos Vote, up until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Paris time),

-      as far as bearer shareholders are concerned, by logging on the secured platform Votaccess, if they have access to it through their bank portal, up until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 (Paris time),

-      or, as far as all shareholders are concerned, by returning by mail, under the required conditions, the voting form, which will be taken into account if received up until May 9, 2021.

Zeit
06.04.21
Atos Positioned as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and North America reports
01.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Stimmung bleibt vor dem Osterwochenende gut
01.04.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Atos auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 71 Euro
01.04.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Atos auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 69 Euro
01.04.21
Aktien Europa: Stimmung bleibt vor Ostern prächtig
01.04.21
Statement
31.03.21
Atos commits to all-electric company car fleet by 2024
30.03.21
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
18.03.21
Atos supports the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre in pioneering quantum-accelerated computing with the Atos QLM
11.03.21
Atos: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Zeit
06.04.21
37
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)