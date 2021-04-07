 
checkAd

EMGS – Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the first quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 08:00  |  10   |   |   

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the “Company” or “EMGS”) releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter.   

At the end of the first quarter 2021 the Company had one vessel on charter, the Atlantic Guardian. The Atlantic Guardian started the quarter in cold stack. Prior to transiting to Mexico, the vessel underwent a 20 years class. At the end of the quarter, the Atlantic Guardian had completed the mobilisation in Mexico and started acquiring data. 

The utilisation for the first quarter, not including off-hire period, was 6% compared with 26% for the first quarter 2020. 

EMGS had one vessel in operation and recorded 2.1 vessel months in the quarter. In the first quarter 2020, the Company recorded 6.0 vessel months.

Multi-client revenues in the first quarter
 The Company expects to record approximately USD 0.1 million in multi-client revenues for the first quarter 2021.

EMGS will publish its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday 13 May 2021 at 07:30 local time (Norway). A recorded presentation will be broadcasted over the Internet, available from 10:00 local time (Norway). To access the presentation, please go to the Company’s homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
 Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

About EMGS
 EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give exploration experts a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel.

For more information, visit www.emgs.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Electromagnetic Geoservices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMGS – Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the first quarter 2021 Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the “Company” or “EMGS”) releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter.    At the end of the first quarter 2021 the Company had …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Amarin Commences Commercial Initiatives for VAZKEPA in European Union Following Recent Regulatory ...
NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
EMGS: Contract award