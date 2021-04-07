 
Shell first quarter 2021 update note

The Hague, April 7, 2021 − This is an update to the first quarter 2021 outlook provided in the fourth quarter results announcement on February 4, 2021. The impacts presented here may vary from the actual results and are subject to finalisation of the first quarter 2021 results. Unless otherwise indicated, presented impacts relate to Adjusted Earnings on a post-tax basis.

The Texas winter storm had an impact on our operations and is expected to have an aggregate adverse impact of up to $200 million on Adjusted Earnings, individual segmental impacts are further detailed below.

INTEGRATED GAS

  • Production is expected to be between 920 and 960 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
  • LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be between 7.8 and 8.4 million tonnes.
  • Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $1.3 and $1.4 billion.
  • Trading and optimisation results are expected to be significantly below average.
  • Approximately 80% of our term sales of LNG in 2020 have been oil price linked with a price-lag of up to 6 months. The volatility of the JKM spot price in January had limited impact on Adjusted Earnings.
  • Operational and net financial impact from the Texas winter storm is expected to be limited as trading margins are offset by provisions due to related counterparty credit risk.
  • CFFO is expected to be impacted by a working capital outflow driven by increased receivables reflecting the higher commodity price environment.
  • CFFO excluding working capital is expected to be not significantly impacted by cash flows related to commodity derivatives.

UPSTREAM

  • Adjusted Earnings are expected to be positive in the first quarter 2021, capturing the upside from the current commodity price environment.
  • Production is expected to be between 2,400 and 2,475 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 10 to 20 thousand barrels per day lower production due to the Texas winter storm.
  • Total Adjusted Earnings are expected to be adversely impacted by up to $40 million due to operational impacts of the Texas winter storm.
  • Pre-tax depreciation is expected to be between $3.1 and $3.4 billion.
  • Currency effects are expected to adversely impact Adjusted Earnings by up to $200 million.
  • Tax expenses are expected to be between $700 and $1,100 million.
  • Tax paid is expected to be between $500 and $750 million.
  • Working capital outflows as expected due to increased receivables reflecting the higher commodity price environment.

OIL PRODUCTS

