JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ.) releases annual report for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

Växjö, Sweden, 07 April 2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today released its annual report for the fiscal year 2020.

The annual report in English* and Swedish is attached to this press release and published on the JLT website jltmobile.com under Investor information (www.jltmobile.com/investor-relations).

A printed copy of the annual report can be requested over email: investor@jltmobile.com, by phone: +46 470 53 03 00 or by mail to the following postal address:

JLT Mobile Computers AB
Isbjörnsvägen 3
SE-352 45 Växjö, SWEDEN

*The annual report in English is a translation of the Swedish original and has not been separately audited, any information regarding auditing thus refers to the Swedish original.

Reader Enquiries   Press Contact
JLT Mobile Computers Group   PRismaPR
Per Holmberg, CEO Stefan Käck, VP and CFO Monika Cunnington
Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 470 53 03 21 Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148
per.holmberg@jltmobile.com
www.jltmobile.com 		stefan.kack@jltmobile.com monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

