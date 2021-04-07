 
Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions  Lampa, Stefan

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 7 APRIL 2021 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

Cargotec Corporation, managers' transactions: Lampa, Stefan

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampa, Stefan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210401100050_54
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5953 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5953 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampa, Stefan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210406094104_70
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2755 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2755 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampa, Stefan
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Cargotec Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20210406103214_71
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-31
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009013429
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4128 Unit price: 0.00 N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4128 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 N/A


For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Investor Relations Director, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com


