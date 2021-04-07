 
checkAd

Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden join forces in the Belgian wealth management market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch/Antwerp, the Netherlands/Belgium, 7 April 2021

Van Lanschot Kempen and the shareholders in Mercier Vanderlinden have agreed to enter into a partnership by way of Van Lanschot Kempen acquiring a majority stake in Mercier Vanderlinden.

Mercier Vanderlinden is a leading independent wealth manager in Belgium with assets under management of approximately €3.4 billion and three own investment funds. Mercier Vanderlinden has a team of highly experienced private bankers working from three locations in Belgium: Antwerp, Brussels and Waregem.

Van Lanschot Kempen currently runs eleven offices in Belgium, with client assets having surged in the past few years to approximately €5.0 billion.

Mercier Vanderlinden and Van Lanschot Kempen in Belgium will continue to operate independently under their own brands and will collaborate in a number of areas. The new partners are a good fit in terms of client portfolios and networks, product offering and geographical distribution. Between them, they have approximately €8.4 billion in client assets.

Karl Guha, Van Lanschot Kempen’s Chairman, said: “Our roots go back to 17th century Belgium; our partnership with Mercier Vanderlinden reflects that historical reality. This partnership fits perfectly into our strategy becoming a leading specialist wealth manager in our second home market. Mercier Vanderlinden’s attractive client portfolio, presence in Brussels and growth potential under the ongoing leadership of their founders make for a very appealing partner. Given our similar values, work culture and a belief in a personalised approach to clients, we believe that we have laid the foundations to a common great future.”

“We have found the perfect partner in Van Lanschot Kempen. By joining our forces with one of the oldest and most robust family-based private banks in the Benelux area, we can work to achieve our full potential. Our clients will gain access to an expanded product offering, private equity and credit solutions, while our research capacity will also be enhanced,” said Thomas Vanderlinden, founder of Mercier Vanderlinden. Co-founder Stéphane Mercier added: “We’re looking forward to this partnership with Van Lanschot Kempen. The managing partners will retain significant stakes and will remain active in the company. This strong alliance should help us devote our full attention to what is closest to our hearts: top-notch asset management coupled with close personal relationships with our clients. Our family wealth will continue to be fully invested in our MercLin funds.”

Van Lanschot Kempen will acquire a 70% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden, followed by a step-by-step increase to 100% by the end of 2025. The transaction is expected to have an impact of approximately 4 percentage points on Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital ratio.

This transaction will proceed subject to the approval of the regulators and is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2021, with due observance of the conditions described.

Van Lanschot Kempen
Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Mercier Vanderlinden
Media Relations: +32 2 738 0631; sr@whyte.be

Elements of this press release contain information about Van Lanschot Kempen NV and/or Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV within the meaning of Article 7 (1) to (4) of EU Regulation No. 596/2014.

About Mercier Vanderlinden
Mercier Vanderlinden, an independent wealth management firm founded in 2000 by Stéphane Mercier and Thomas Vanderlinden, has €3.5 billion in client assets and runs three investment funds. Mercier Vanderlinden offers a highly personal approach to wealth management by investing with its clients. It employs some 35 and covers all of Belgium from its offices in Antwerp, Brussels and Waregem.

For more information, visit merciervanderlinden.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

 

Attachment


Van Lanschot Kempen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden join forces in the Belgian wealth management market Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch/Antwerp, the Netherlands/Belgium, 7 April 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen and the shareholders in Mercier Vanderlinden have agreed to enter into a partnership by way of Van Lanschot Kempen acquiring a majority stake in Mercier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Amarin Commences Commercial Initiatives for VAZKEPA in European Union Following Recent Regulatory ...
NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 30 March 2021 – 1 April 2021
30.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 23 March 2021 – 29 March 2021
23.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 16 March 2021 – 22 March 2021
16.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 9 March 2021 – 15 March 2021
11.03.21
Publication consolidated financial report 2020 Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV
09.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 2 March 2021 – 8 March 2021