 
checkAd

Immunicum Announces Investor Event and Conference Participation for April

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 08:00  |  30   |   |   

Press Release

7 April 2021

Immunicum Announces Investor Event and Conference Participation for April

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced its participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences in April and that it will host a virtual Investor Event on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The event will feature presentations by Immunicum’s management team to provide an overview of the Company’s strategy and outlook for its two Phase II clinical candidates, immune primer ilixadencel and cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001.

The agenda and further details on accessing the live webcast of the event will be made available on the Company’s website, www.immunicum.se, in “Events and Presentations”, prior to the event. Questions can be sent before and during the event to ir@immunicum.com. The recording will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

Details on the investor event include:

Event:              Immunicum April Investor Event
Date:               April 22, 2021
Time:              13:00 CET / 7:00 am EDT

In addition, Immunicum announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in April:

  • Solebury Trout European Biotech Investor Days 2021, April 7 – 8, 2021
     
    • Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will attend and present at the conference.
       
  • Kempen & Co Life Sciences Virtual Conference – European Cell, Gene & RNA based companies, April 28, 2021
     
    • Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer, will attend and present at the conference.

As of today, an updated corporate presentation is available on the Homepage of Immunicum’s corporate website.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +31 713 322 627
E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Investor Relations

Sijme Zeilemaker
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56
E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment


Immunicum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immunicum Announces Investor Event and Conference Participation for April Press Release 7 April 2021 Immunicum Announces Investor Event and Conference Participation for April Immunicum AB (publ) today announced its participation in multiple upcoming investor conferences in April and that it will host a virtual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Amarin Commences Commercial Initiatives for VAZKEPA in European Union Following Recent Regulatory ...
NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
MediPharm Labs Achieves Export Milestone, Ships Cannabis Oil from Australia to Germany
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Immunicum am (publ)
16.03.21
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Updated Executive Management Team After Business Combination