 
checkAd

InDex Pharmaceuticals gets patent for additional DIMS compounds granted in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 08:29  |  19   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a patent covering 19 compounds from the company's DIMS platform has been granted by the European Patent Office.

InDex has a preclinical portfolio of more than 150 DNA-based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), several of which are already protected by approved composition-of-matter patents. The new European patent, entitled Biologically active oligonucleotides capable of modulating the immune system (patent number 3165607), covers both the composition-of-matter and method-of-use of 19 different DIMS compounds for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and infectious diseases. The patent was filed in 2011 and provides an exclusivity period until December 2031, with the possibility of up to 5 years term extension after market approval.

"We continue the work to broaden our preclinical DIMS portfolio in parallel with the phase III clinical development of our lead drug candidate cobitolimod," said Peter Zerhouni, CEO of InDex Pharmaceuticals. "This patent has previously been granted in the US and Canada, and we are very pleased that also the European Patent Office confirms the novelty of our DIMS platform."

InDex's DIMS compounds are synthetic oligonucleotides that function as immunomodulatory agents by targeting Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9). DIMS mimic bacterial DNA, without being harmful, and stimulate immune cells to produce beneficial cytokines. This opens opportunities for the treatment of different immunological diseases, in which the immune responses are imbalanced. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Besides cobitolimod, InDex is testing a selected number of DIMS candidates in models of other inflammatory diseases. InDex has been awarded a grant of SEK 2.0 million for this development from the Swedish innovation agency Vinnova.

For more information:
Peter Zerhouni
CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com 

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8:00 CET on April 7, 2021.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB with email address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/index-pharmaceuticals/r/index-pharmaceuticals-gets-patent-for-additional-dims-compounds-granted-in-europe,c3320610

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3320610/1397895.pdf

InDex Pharmagets patent for additional DIMS compounds granted in Europe

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InDex Pharmaceuticals gets patent for additional DIMS compounds granted in Europe STOCKHOLM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced that a patent covering 19 compounds from the company's DIMS platform has been granted by the European Patent Office. InDex has a preclinical portfolio of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science ...
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Imbio Partners with Heart&Lung Health Ltd to Serve the UK Market with Enhanced Quantitative Imaging ...
Averna announces the arrival of new investors to fast-track its international growth
The Royal Canadian Mint and Britain's Royal Mint Team Up to Celebrate The Queen's 95th Birthday
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry