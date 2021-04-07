This forum will promote the industry to learn more about the importance and necessity of technological innovation as well as successful cases in the transformation of technological achievements in related products.

GUANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 28, The Technology-driven Smart Life Innovation Forum co-hosted by Jiecang Linear Motion, Zhejiang University and The 47 th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) took place at Area A, China Import & Export Fair Complex. The experts from the industry, academia, associations, media and pan-home furnishing industries gathered to jointly discuss and study how to further integrate technology into the home furnishing industry and explore new ideas and inspirations for the development of the industry.

Lu Xiaojian, President of Zhejiang Jiecang Linear Motion Technology Co., Ltd., introduced Jiecang's development in the industry in detail. Jiecang has focused on the industry for more than 2 decades. It has taken the lead in drafting the industry standards of China DC Electric Linear Actuators and Height Adjustable Desks, and participated in the formulation of the industry standard for the Intelligent Furniture-Multifunctional Beds. It can be said that the growth of Jiecang is the epitome of China's linear motion industry.

"Years of hard work and technological accumulation have enabled us to find that linear motion is being applied widely, from medical rehabilitation to smart office to intelligent home furnishings. Today, thanks to the support by the technologies such as 5G and IoT, the integration and development of linear motion technology and the home furnishing industry are getting closer and closer, and the timing is getting more mature, especially in the sectors of office furniture, upholstered furniture, whole house customized furniture and elderly care assistive devices. We firmly believe that the intelligentization of home industry products in the new decade will become an important task for the development of the industry."

Professor Luo Shijian, from the Department of Industrial Design of Zhejiang University and as an industrial design expert, gave a speech under the theme of New Era, New Design and New Experience, "Technology design is the engine, led by technology design, supported by technology, market-oriented, user-oriented and people-oriented to enhance people's needs for a better life."

The Intelligent Life Linear Motion Development Academy was announced to be established, aiming to explore the needs and manifestations of smart life through social research, and develop smart products and services that meet the high-quality life through technology empowerment, especially in the field of linear motion, thus achieving the purpose of satisfying people's yearning for a better life.

