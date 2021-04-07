 
DGAP-News CPI Property Group - New York Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

CPI Property Group - New York Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed

07.04.2021 / 08:28
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News


Luxembourg, 7 April 2021

CPI Property Group - New York Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed


CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") is pleased to update our stakeholders regarding a defamation claim filed in June 2020 by Kingstown Capital Management L.P. and Investhold LTD (together the "Kingstown Plaintiffs") against CPIPG and Radovan Vitek in New York State court (the "New York State Court Lawsuit").

In the New York State Court Lawsuit, the Kingstown Plaintiffs alleged defamation based on press releases and other statements made by CPIPG in relation to a claim filed in April 2019 by the Kingstown Plaintiffs in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "SDNY Court Lawsuit").

On 6 April 2021, the New York State Court Lawsuit was dismissed in its entirety.

"We are delighted with this decision by the New York State court," said Martin Matula, General Counsel of CPIPG. "CPIPG will always defend our reputation against baseless attacks."

As previously communicated to our stakeholders, the SDNY Court Lawsuit was dismissed in September 2020 and the Kingstown plaintiffs appealed that decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, with briefing scheduled to be completed during H1 2021. CPIPG is confident that the appeal lacks merit and that the SDNY Court's decision is on sound footing.


For further information please contact:
Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com


For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
 



 

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
