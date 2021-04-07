DGAP-News CPI Property Group - New York Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed
|
DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Legal Matter
CPI Property Group
Luxembourg, 7 April 2021
CPI Property Group - New York Defamation Lawsuit Dismissed
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG") is pleased to update our stakeholders regarding a defamation claim filed in June 2020 by Kingstown Capital Management L.P. and Investhold LTD (together the "Kingstown Plaintiffs") against CPIPG and Radovan Vitek in New York State court (the "New York State Court Lawsuit").
In the New York State Court Lawsuit, the Kingstown Plaintiffs alleged defamation based on press releases and other statements made by CPIPG in relation to a claim filed in April 2019 by the Kingstown Plaintiffs in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the "SDNY Court Lawsuit").
On 6 April 2021, the New York State Court Lawsuit was dismissed in its entirety.
"We are delighted with this decision by the New York State court," said Martin Matula, General Counsel of CPIPG. "CPIPG will always defend our reputation against baseless attacks."
As previously communicated to our stakeholders, the SDNY Court Lawsuit was dismissed in September 2020 and the Kingstown plaintiffs appealed that decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, with briefing scheduled to be completed during H1 2021. CPIPG is confident that the appeal lacks merit and that the SDNY Court's decision is on sound footing.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com
Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on Twitter (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
07.04.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1181587
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1181587 07.04.2021CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare