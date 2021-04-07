 
HOYLU AB QUARTER OVER QUARTER ARR INCREASED BY 18% AS OF END OF MARCH 2021

Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced user numbers and Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR)” as of the end of March 2021.

  • The number of Total Users reached 45,000, up 10% from 41,000 at the end of February 2021.
  • The number of Paying Users grew to 7,900, up 6% from 7,400 at the end of February 2021.
  • ARR, including long term service contracts, reached MSEK 31.5 as of the end of March 2021, up 18% from MSEK 26.7 as of the end of December 2020, and up 4% from MSEK 30.2 as of the end of February 2021.

The report for March 2021 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to empower distributed teams to collaborate easily and seamlessly while always staying in sync. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces helps enterprises as well as small and medium companies run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents with the same level of engagement and clarity as if everyone were working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com
Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CEST on April 7, 2021.

Attachment


