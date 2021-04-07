 
The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021   

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) informs that on 6 April 2021 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 14 January 2021 during the General Shareholders Meeting.

According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the Financial Market Supervision Service of the Bank of Lithuania for obtaining permission to amend the Company's founding documents.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of the Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

