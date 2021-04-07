 
DGAP-News IBU-tec advanced materials AG develops next-generation batteries within the framework of research projects

EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IBU-tec advanced materials AG develops next-generation batteries within the framework of research projects

07.04.2021 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG develops next-generation batteries within the framework of research projects

- The IBU-tec Group participates actively in the development of innovative battery materials and strengthens its market position in this field

- Focus on the upgrading of the own IBU-tec battery material

- Research with renowned partners in the field of solid state batteries, amongst others


Weimar, 07 April 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) will participate in three publicly funded research projects for the advancement of innovative battery materials. The objective of the funded projects is to develop new battery materials for e-mobility as well as for stationary and further industry-relevant applications. In this way, the IBU-tec Group leverages its strong market position as well as its know-how in the field of battery materials to develop new combinations of materials and applications. As a result of the participation in the research group, IBU-tec will also expedite the development of own battery products.

The partners of the research projects are, amongst others, the renowned Fraunhofer Society, the Technical University of Braunschweig as well as some well-known industrial companies from the automotive industry, for instance. With this strong group of partners the core areas of the value chain in battery production are covered. Following a successful evaluation of the outline proposal, the funding application has already been submitted and the project implementation will probably start during the 2nd half of 2021. The funding projects are entitled: "Battery materials for future electromobility, stationary, and other industry-relevant applications (Battery 2020 Transfer)" and are part of the framework programme: "From Material to Innovation".

