MAXIMA GRUPĖ continued its growth in Poland and e-commerce in challenging 2020

“2020 year was challenging for MAXIMA GRUPĖ, especially in the Baltics, where revenue growth was stagnating, however continuous expansion in Poland and significant e-commerce growth, has increased MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s 2020 revenue by 5.8%, which stood at EUR 4,226 million. Also, we reviewed our cost structure and significantly improved our results in Poland, which allowed us to improve operating profit. Last year, all of our 41 thousand employees dedicated a lot of efforts in order to ensure the availability of the necessary products and the safe shopping experience to millions of our clients” said Mantas Kuncaitis, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of MAXIMA GRUPĖ.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s revenue growth continued in 2020, as it reached EUR 4,226 million, up by 5.8% from 2019. Despite COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures negatively affecting performance in the second quarter, Group Like-for-like (LFL) revenue rebounded in the third quarter and yearly LFL growth remained positive at +0.7% at constant exchange rates.

In 2020, MAXIMA GRUPĖ continued its expansion outside the Baltics and was able to increase its market share in Poland and Bulgaria with significant revenue growth of 13.7% and 22.2% respectively, while also maintaining strong LFL revenue performance of 4.9% in Poland and 5.6% in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, growth in the Baltics was weaker, as LFL revenue in the Baltics decreased by -0.8%, mainly due to COVID-19 accelerated consumer shift from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce (e-commerce revenue is not part of overall LFL revenue). As a result, MAXIMA GRUPĖ owned e-commerce brand BARBORA revenue more than doubled in 2020 and sales of goods via e-commerce in the Baltics reached EUR 104 million, constituting 3.4% of total Baltics revenue.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ’s consolidated EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items reached EUR 374.7 million (up by 12.4% from EUR 333.4 million in 2019), while EBITDA margin improved from 8.3% to 8.9% in 2020.

Largest part of EBITDA increase (excl. non-recurring items) comes from Polish retail operations, as STOKROTKA became the second largest Group company not only in terms of revenues, but also in EBITDA (EUR +17 million vs 2019). Meanwhile, as COVID-19 pandemic began, Baltic retailers were managing the uncertainties by reviewing costs and various initiatives, thus leading to improved Baltics EBITDA of EUR +26.4 million with largest part of growth coming from Lithuanian retail operations. Bulgaria also showed substantial growth with EBITDA increase of EUR +4.6 million.

