 
checkAd

Crystal Expands Blockchain Coverage & Crypto AML Compliance Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 09:00  |  26   |   |   

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (6AMLD), mean that cryptocurrency services, and businesses exposed indirectly to cryptocurrencies, need to get compliant. By integrating Crystal analytics alongside existing AML/CFT procedures businesses can manage crypto risk and comply with new legislation.

Here's how Crystal Blockchain's tools help companies adhere to requirements:

  • Risk identification for known blockchain entities.
  • Transaction monitoring for entities and addresses.
  • Entity connections and geographical tracing.
  • Understanding interactions to mitigate risk.
  • Sender, recipient and fund source assessments.
  • Crime control for businesses exposed to crypto.

Increased Blockchain Analytics Coverage

Crystal is delighted to add Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) to our list of supported cryptocurrencies on the platform. BSV and ETC are two important additions for crypto analytics, as the coins rank in the top 25 and 75 cryptos per market cap, as of March 2021. Crystal now provides analytics for seven of the most important digital assets. Crystal has also increased its monitoring support for ERC20 tokens to 1500+ and DeFi protocols to 80+.

Improved AML/ CFT Compliance Tools

Crystal is the only all-in-one blockchain analytics solution on the market. World leaders in crypto analytics, the Crystal Blockchain team provides 150+ organizations across the globe with solutions to streamline their Know Your Transaction (KYT) cryptocurrency compliance and due diligence procedures for meeting international FATF and 6AMLD standards. Crystal powers blockchain analytics for the digital asset industry and for the banking and FI sectors.

Crystal continues to expand its offchain coverage for all platform currencies, adding coverage of 1,187 new entities and 4.9 million new wallets on the analytics platform as of March 2021.

Latest Crypto Investigations & Reports

Crystal has a lot of real-time blockchain data with which we formulate insights and predictions on industry trends. Read our Stolen crypto withdrawal & transfer patterns report.

Go to the Crystal website to see our product updates, along with all other news on our blog.

For all inquiries please email:
Oleh Rozvadovskyy
oleh.rozvadovskyy@crystalblockchain.com 

About Crystal Blockchain:

Crystal is the all-in-one blockchain analytics tool for crypto AML compliance. Available as a free demo version, SaaS, API, and for on-premise installation. Engineered by the Bitfury Group.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crystal Expands Blockchain Coverage & Crypto AML Compliance Solutions AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Regulations from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (6AMLD), mean that cryptocurrency services, and businesses exposed indirectly to cryptocurrencies, need to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science ...
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Averna announces the arrival of new investors to fast-track its international growth
Ethypharm ready to bring to patients world-leading digital therapies for depression and addiction
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry