DGAP-News PAION ANNOUNCES PRODUCT LAUNCH OF BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN SOUTH KOREA BY HANA PHARM

07.04.2021 / 09:00
Aachen (Germany), 07 April 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that Hana Pharm, remimazolam licensee for South Korea, informed PAION about the launch of ByfavoTM (remimazolam) for the use in general anesthesia in South Korea.

Remimazolam was approved in South Korea for general anesthesia in January 2021 and will be marketed under the brand name ByfavoTM.

Dr. Jim Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of PAION AG, stated: "The launch in South Korea is great news and a testament to the strong commitment of our partner Hana Pharm. PAION is eligible to royalties of 10% of net sales in South Korea. We look forward to a successful 4th country launch and sharing further commercial news when we receive it regarding the South Korean market."

About remimazolam
Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. Data demonstrate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

Remimazolam is approved in the U.S., the EU/EEA and China for procedural sedation and in Japan and South Korea for general anesthesia.

In addition to procedural sedation and general anesthesia, intensive care unit (ICU) sedation is another possible indication for remimazolam.

Remimazolam is partnered in the U.S. (brand name BYFAVOTM) with Acacia Pharma, in Japan (brand name Anerem(R)) with Mundipharma, in China (brand name Ruima(R)) with Yichang Humanwell, in Canada with Pharmascience, in Russia/CIS, Turkey and the MENA region with R-Pharm, in South Korea (brand name ByfavoTM) and Southeast Asia with Hana Pharm and in Taiwan with TTY Biopharm. For all other markets except Western Europe, remimazolam is available for licensing.

