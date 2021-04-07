 
checkAd

Agillic launches a new fast and advanced SMS editor to help clients deliver personalised SMS experiences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 09:00  |  60   |   |   

Press release, Copenhagen, 7 April 2021

Danish omnichannel marketing automation software company Agillic supports its clients in delivering personalised communications. Product innovations, such as Agillic’s advanced SMS editor with an improved user interface and powerful features, help clients tap more smoothly into the benefits of personalised SMS experiences.

Nils Budde, Head of Products at Agillic, notes an increased interest in personalised SMS marketing among the company’s clients:

“We are experiencing massive traction towards sending out personalised SMS communication. Across industries, our clients report substantial payback from their SMS activities. While SMS has always had an unsurpassed opening rate, personalised SMS experiences send conversion rates – and value – steeply upward. Further, when SMS marketing is part of the overall omnichannel marketing strategy, like the one facilitated by the Agillic platform, clients can leverage attractive channel synergies.”

To spur the development further and gain a competitive edge, Agillic recently launched a new and advanced version of its SMS editor. The SMS editor offers an improved user interface making it faster and easier to set up personalised SMS communication, and is expected to attract new clients and contribute to an uplift in existing clients’ engagement.

Nils Budde continues:
“Working in the Agillic platform should be easy and intuitive, and we strive to remove any friction from the user interface. At the same time, we don’t want to compromise on advanced features, as illustrated by the new version of the SMS editor. Features such as dynamic content for personalisation, language versions, external links, preview, character count and more may seem trivial. But they are powerful features that make up a fast and advanced SMS editor with an optimal user experience – and at the end of the day, they contribute to successful strategy execution.”

The Retail and NGO & Charity sectors spearhead the development
Email is still the most prominent channel in terms of volume, and it accounts for a significant proportion of revenue contribution for brands. Compared to its potential, SMS marketing has been underutilised - but now it is picking up speed. It is becoming a vital channel in the omnichannel marketing strategy. Among Agillic’s clients, brands in the retail and the NGO & charity sectors are spearheading the development.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agillic launches a new fast and advanced SMS editor to help clients deliver personalised SMS experiences Press release, Copenhagen, 7 April 2021 Danish omnichannel marketing automation software company Agillic supports its clients in delivering personalised communications. Product innovations, such as Agillic’s advanced SMS editor with an improved …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Victoria Gold: Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Indicates ARM’s Upcoming April 7th NexOptic Webinar Has ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration