Clarity Gold Mobilizes Second Rig for Ongoing Drill Program in Quebec
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to
report that it has begun mobilizing a second drill rig to the Destiny Project in the Abitibi. The rig will commence operations at the GAP Zone, a coarsely drilled zone along strike and east of the
DAC Zone. The drill will be tasked with completing several holes designed to infill historic drilling and test the GAP Zone at depth. Salient results from previous drilling in the GAP Zone include
16.1 g/t Au over 6 m from 85.5 m including 90.3 g/t Au over 1 m.
“We are very excited to bring a second drill rig into our ongoing program,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “As exploration progresses, the addition of the second drill rig will increase efficiency allowing the company to more rapidly complete the planned program.”
About the Destiny Project
- Option to acquire 100% ownership.
- Located in the historic, mineral rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
- Gold mineralization occurs in high-grade quartz veins within shear zones starting at 15 m below surface.
-
Drilling results include:
- 167 g/t Au over 1 m (from 221.7 m)
- 6.15 g/t Au over 23.6 m (from 117.2 m)
- 19.49 g/t Au over 2.7 m (from 166.0 m)
- The Historical Estimate at the DAC Zone is open along strike with only coarse drilling denoting high grade intercepts outside of the 2011 Historical Estimate area showing expansion potential along strike from the DAC Zone over approximately 2.5 km to the Darla Zone.
- Excellent infrastructure – ~75 km NNE of Val d’Or with road access.
- Considerable work done historically including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.
The Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 190 million ounces of gold have been produced historically along major structural breaks within the assemblage of Archean-age volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks. The Destiny Project lies along the approximately 400 km long Chicobi Deformation Zone, a major structural break which is largely underexplored in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
