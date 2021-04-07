Clarity Gold Mobilizes Second Rig for Ongoing Drill Program in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing a second drill rig to the Destiny Project in the Abitibi. The rig will commence operations at the GAP Zone, a coarsely drilled zone along strike and east of the DAC Zone. The drill will be tasked with completing several holes designed to infill historic drilling and test the GAP Zone at depth. Salient results from previous drilling in the GAP Zone include 16.1 g/t Au over 6 m from 85.5 m including 90.3 g/t Au over 1 m.



“We are very excited to bring a second drill rig into our ongoing program,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “As exploration progresses, the addition of the second drill rig will increase efficiency allowing the company to more rapidly complete the planned program.”