European Energy A/S announces that it is considering a hybrid tap issue of new EUR denominated green bonds

Company Announcement

Company Announcement no. 7/2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

European Energy announces that it is considering a tap issue of new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities to be consolidated and form a single series with the company's existing EUR 75,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities due 3020

European Energy A/S with CVR no. 18 35 13 31 (the "Company") announces that it is considering a tap issue of new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities to be consolidated and form a single series with the Company's existing EUR 75,000,000 callable subordinated green capital securities 2020/3020 issued by the Company on 22 September 2020. If such tap issue is completed, the net proceeds therefrom will be used for purposes of financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Bond Framework.

The Company has mandated Nordea Bank Abp (the "Lead Manager") to arrange fixed income investor meetings on 7 April 2020. Following such meetings and subject to market conditions, the Company may decide to issue new EUR denominated callable subordinated green capital securities in an aggregate principal amount, which is expected to be up to EUR 50,000,000.

Important Regulatory Notice

This Company Announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. The securities described in this Company Announcement may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or are exempt from registration. The securities described in this Company Announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and accordingly any offer or sale of such securities may be made only in a transaction exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act.

It may be unlawful to distribute this Company Announcement in certain jurisdictions. This Company Announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures.  

This Company Announcement has been made in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

For further information, please contact the Lead Manager or the Company:

Lead Manager

Nordea Bank Abp
E-mail: bibi.larsen@nordea.com
Tel: +45 61612996

Company

European Energy A/S
Investor Relations
E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.dk
Tel: + 45 88708216


Attachment




