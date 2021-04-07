 
Sanofi expands its social commitments, creates nonprofit unit to provide poorest countries with access to essential medicines

Sanofi expands its social commitments, creates nonprofit unit to provide poorest countries with access to essential medicines  

  • Launch of a new and more impactful global corporate social responsibility strategy
  • Accelerating projects on access to medicines, support for vulnerable communities, environmental conservation, and diversity and inclusion
  • Creation of Sanofi Global Health, global nonprofit unit to provide 40 of the world’s poorest countries access to 30 essential medicines

PARIS – April 7, 2021 – In an open letter, Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson today outlined several key projects that the company will implement to increase the impact of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. Embedded in Sanofi's long-term strategy, the company’s commitment is based on four essential pillars in which Sanofi is uniquely positioned to make a difference: access to medicines, support for vulnerable communities, preservation of the environment, and inclusion and diversity of its employees.

“The pandemic has forced us to question nearly every aspect of our lives: how we live and work, and how we connect with our communities and the planet. Yet as challenging as 2020 was, it also brought us –Sanofi and the pharmaceutical industry– closer to our purpose than at any other time in living memory,” said Hudson. “This unique context led us to elevate our ambition for our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and embed it even more into our mission to transform lives and our vision for a better future.”

Sanofi Global Health, pillar of access to essential medicines
A cornerstone of Sanofi’s CSR strategy, Sanofi Global Health is a newly formed nonprofit unit within the company. Leveraging the company’s diverse and large portfolio of medicines and global footprint, Sanofi Global Health is dedicated to increasing access to medicines considered essential by the World Health Organization (WHO) for patients in 40 lower income countries. Thirty of Sanofi's medicines will be provided across a wide range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, tuberculosis, malaria and cancer. Sanofi Global Health will also fund the training of healthcare professionals or the set up and development of sustainable care systems for those who suffer from chronic diseases and require complex care.

