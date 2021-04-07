RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 18 / 2021) with Bernegger Group

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 April 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction and engineering industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract with Bernegger Group.

The Bernegger Group, with its headquarters in Molln (Austria) and a further 19 locations, specialises in the operation of gravel and ballast plants. Customers from the construction industry, the raw materials industry and environmental technology appreciate the diverse range of services, which impresses with its high quality, safety and environmental protection standards. The company employs around 800 employees and operates a machinery and vehicle fleet of over 1,500 construction machines and trucks.

Kurt Bernegger, managing director of the Bernegger Group: "For more than 3 years, we have been working on expanding our business area to include the production of precast concrete parts, as the trend towards industrialised construction is unmistakeable and we can hardly meet the demand after the acquisition of Ratzinger GmbH 2 years ago. In addition, we want to expand our delivery programme to include precast wall parts and other customer-specific solutions to be able to supply our customers completely. With RIB as a digitisation specialist in the construction industry, we want to process and implement our projects in an even more optimised way."

Dr Christian Hanser, Managing Director of RIB SAA in Vienna: " We are looking forward to working with the Bernegger Group as an automation partner in an ambitious project to build a new precast concrete plant for ceilings and wall elements, and we will join forces to optimally support the company in its digital, company-wide transformation. Only the processing of BIM data for the production process enables the efficient production of precast elements in batch size 1."