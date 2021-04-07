 
checkAd

Paint Protection Film Market Size Worth $428.09 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 09:35  |  38   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 428.09 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing consumer awareness about vehicle paint protection against stone chipping, bug splatters, and abrasions is expected to trigger the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPFs).

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In 2020, automotive & transportation emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for over 72% of the global revenue share, in which a majority of the product demand is attained from the passenger cars segment due to its superior color protection characteristics
  • The aerospace & defense application segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period
  • The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments in the aircraft and defense sectors in China, U.S., and India
  • In 2020, the electrical & electronics application segment accounted for 4% of the overall market volume
  • This share resulted majorly from the demand for electronic gadgets, such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, and phablets, in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central & South America
  • In 2020, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market, in terms of volume as well as revenue, due to high product demand
  • The regional market will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 mainly due to a significant rise in automotive sales in emerging economies, such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and South Korea

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Paint Protection Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/paint-protection-film-market

On the other hand, ceramic coating technologies are likely to be used as a substitute to these films on account of their superior performance against abrasions and scratches, thus impacting the growth of the market. In addition, frequent discrepancies in raw material pricing as well as declining automotive production in several economies, such as the U.S., Korea, and Japan, are predicted to act as a restraining factor for the market players. However, the rapid growth of other end-use application sectors, such as aerospace & deference and electrical & electronics, is anticipated to provide new opportunities to them.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Paint Protection Film Market Size Worth $428.09 Million By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 428.09 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Virtual Fitness Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $59,650.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 33.5% ...
Blockchain for Business Evolves: QCHAIN Launch at an Event in Dominican Republic
Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science ...
AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform ...
Rising Awareness about Maintaining Fitness Levels to Boost the Growth Prospects of the Allulose Market between 2020 and 2030: TMR
U.S. Data Center Cooling Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 4 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Former National Rugby League Star & USA Representative Eddy Pettybourne Signs 2-Year Brooklyn Kings ...
Averna announces the arrival of new investors to fast-track its international growth
Ethypharm ready to bring to patients world-leading digital therapies for depression and addiction
Titel
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Scotch & Soda Announces The Opening Of Its Largest Store Worldwide In The Netherlands, Featuring ...
Analysts Indicating Gold's New Golden Era Has Just Started
Hoist Finance announces SEK 350 million negative impairment and provides Q1 update
ZeroAvia Secures Additional $24.3 Million to Kick Off Large Engine Development for 50+ Seat ...
Hence Launches AI-Driven Software Empowering Companies to Take Control of Legal, Consulting ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry