 
checkAd

Chevron and Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. Sign LNG Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.04.2021, 09:53  |  19   |   |   

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Singapore Branch) (“CUSA”) has signed a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Chevron’s global LNG portfolio to the Hokkaido area.

Under the agreement, CUSA will supply Hokkaido Gas with about a half million tons of LNG over a period of five years starting April 2022.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Chevron Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 90,28€
Hebel 7,59
Ask 1,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 118,56€
Hebel 6,76
Ask 1,30
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We are delighted to design and execute a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with our new partner Hokkaido Gas that will bring Chevron LNG directly to Hokkaido, a key growth area. It broadens our customer base in Japan, a market that is foundational to our LNG business. This new SPA represents Chevron’s commitment to collaborate with Hokkaido Gas in diversifying energy solutions and advancing a lower carbon future in the Hokkaido area,” said John Kuehn, President of Chevron Global Gas, a division of CUSA.

Hokkaido Gas is an integrated energy company located in Sapporo, Japan which provides city gas, electricity and other high value-added energy services in Hokkaido region.

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

Chevron Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chevron and Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. Sign LNG Agreement Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Singapore Branch) (“CUSA”) has signed a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Hokkaido Gas Co., Ltd. for the delivery of liquefied natural gas …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Groundbreaking Coalition of Media Companies and Mental Health Experts Unite to Tackle Growing ...
Second Sight Medical Products Names Dean Baker and Alexandra Larson to its Board of Directors
Next Generation Lenovo ThinkSystem Servers Accelerate a Broader Range of Business-Critical ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility ...
LumiraDx, a Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostics Testing Company to List on Nasdaq via Merger ...
Roxgold Announces New Discovery at Séguéla With 15.6 GPT Over 13m at Sunbird as Well as 10.8 GPT ...
Intel Launches Its Most Advanced Performance Data Center Platform
HempFusion's Products Enter Asia Through Alibaba Group’s Tmall Global
Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
FSD Pharma Commences Proceedings Against Dissident Shareholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.04.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: S&P 500 mit weiterem Rekord
06.04.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Kurse behaupten sich nahe der Rekordmarken
05.04.21
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 1Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
01.04.21
Second Circuit Rejects New York City Climate Change Case Against Chevron and Others
29.03.21
Chevron: Neuer Anlauf?!
27.03.21
Exxon Mobil: Wie auf Schienen!
27.03.21
Halliburton: Aktie mit Erholungsversuch
26.03.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Späte Kaufwelle - Dow nimmt Rekord ins Visier(1) 
26.03.21
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Dow steuert auf moderates Wochenplus zu
26.03.21
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Dow steuert auf moderates Wochenplus zu

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
146
Chevron US1667641005