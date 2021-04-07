Y Soft And RAM Peripherals Team Up To Bring YSoft BE3D eDee To UK Market

BRNO, Czech Republic and LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft Corporation, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, and RAM Peripherals today announced that RAM Peripherals will now offer the YSoft BE3D eDee solution direct to partners and education customers in the United Kingdom. Combining RAM Peripherals' extensive 3D printing experience with YSoft SAFEQ print management software for 2D/3D printing creates a powerful tandem that schools can use to introduce a simple, cost-effective, and intuitive 3D package.

RAM Peripherals 3D partners that already offer YSoft SAFEQ to their traditional 2D print customers will benefit from this collaboration by being able to leverage SAFEQ's 2D and 3D print management functionality to manage their 3D printing environment effectively and efficiently.

YSoft BE3D eDee is a safe and secure 3D printing solution designed explicitly for the education market. It includes the intuitive and easy to use eDee printer, 3D/2D YSoft SAFEQ print management software, DeeControl layering software, 3D filaments, and access to teacher tested, ISTE compliant premium lessons in YSoft BE3D Academy.

3D printing in education is a growing market. More educational institutions are adopting fleets of 3D printers to help STEAM classes illustrate complex concepts, enhance hands-on interactive learning, and drive class engagement. To help support those efforts, Y Soft worked with educators to develop YSoft BE3D Academy, an online library of 3D lesson plans, video tutorials, and ready-to-use model files.

"As 3D printing continues to evolve, RAM Peripherals is always on the lookout for new and innovative products. The YSoft BE3D eDee solution with BE3D Academy lesson plans is a great example of this," said Lingan Ram, Director at RAM Peripherals. He added, "Not only does this solution allow teachers to adapt 3D printing into their curriculum, but it is unique as it produces accurate reporting – allowing schools to monetise 3D prints, similar to how schools monetise a 2D print."

"We are excited to offer the YSoft BE3D eDee solution to RAM Peripherals' customers," commented Ben Fitzwilliams, Business Development Manager at Y Soft. He added, "We know that together with their experience in 3D printing, we can provide students and teachers greater access into the world of 3D printing."