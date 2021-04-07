 
Moody’s Analytics Strengthens Compliance Platform for KYC Screening

Moody’s Analytics today announced that it has integrated the Grid database of adverse news, sanctions, and politically exposed persons (PEPs) into Bureau van Dijk’s Compliance Catalyst platform.

Grid is the flagship database of Regulatory DataCorp, which Moody’s acquired in 2020. Integrating Grid into the Compliance Catalyst solution—which is powered by our Orbis entity database of 400 million private and public companies—creates a single platform for customers to derive the right risk-relevant information to support their screening and due diligence programs.

Combining the entity and ownership data in Orbis with Grid’s adverse news and curated risk data (currently around 13 million risk profiles and 3 billion articles) delivers more accurate name matching and reduces the number of false positives when screening individuals and entities.

“We are focused on helping our customers understand who they are doing business with, from many perspectives, and identify potential risk exposure,” said Keith Berry, General Manager at Moody’s Analytics. “Bringing these data resources together lets customers screen and monitor both individuals and entities more efficiently and with greater precision. This is the latest step in the integration of our KYC capabilities to offer customers smarter, and more holistic, screening tools.”

Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations continue to tighten. Regulations such as the Sixth Anti-Money Laundering Directive and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations present new challenges for compliance teams. Grid’s combination of data and categorization mean that Compliance Catalyst users can now filter that content by risk type, risk stage, and risk age, based on relevance and their own risk profiles.

Moody’s Analytics KYC and compliance solutions combine expertise, data, and technology from across Moody’s Analytics including from acquisitions Bureau van Dijk, Regulatory DataCorp (now operating under Bureau van Dijk), and Acquire Media.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $5.4 billion in 2020, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

