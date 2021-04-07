 
Jeff Gravenhorst appointed chairman of SSG

SSG Group (SSG), which is a leading Nordic provider of damage control and adjacent services, strengthens and expands its board of directors with the appointment of Jeff Gravenhorst as chairman.

Jeff Gravenhorst (1962) is a professional board member and will contribute to SSG’s development with comprehensive experience from his career as CEO of large international service and industrial companies as well as strong competencies within management, strategy, business development and finance.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome Jeff Gravenhorst to SSG, and we look forward to drawing on his great experience and deep insight into the company’s industry. SSG is going through an exciting development these years, and we are confident that Jeff’s efforts on the board of directors will generate great value for the company,” says Rune Lillie Gornitzka, vice chairman at SSG and partner at Polaris.

In 2002-2020, Jeff Gravenhorst held leading positions, including most recently 10 years as Group CEO, in the ISS Group, which is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services with 2020 revenue of DKK 70 billion and almost 400,000 employees at the end of the year. Before his employment at ISS, Jeff Gravenhorst was CEO of ALTO Europe – which manufactures cleaning equipment and is today part of Nilfisk – and CFO at Wittenborg UK Ltd., which produced vending machines. Jeff Gravenhorst began his career in Arthur Andersen as an auditor and consultant, and he holds a MSc. Business and Auditing from Copenhagen Business School.

Since 2015, Jeff Gravenhorst has been chairman of global engineering, architecture and consultancy company Rambøll, and in 2020 he was appointed chairman of NGO Human Practice Foundation as well as temp and recruiting agency Moment. In 2021, he has joined the board of educational platform Galileo Global Education where he also chairs the audit committee.

“I look forward to becoming part of SSG and contributing to expanding the company’s leading market position and continuing the strong development in an exciting industry with very good growth opportunities and an important role in society. SSG helps customers managing the effects of climate change and creating security by taking care of people, values and properties. I look forward to contributing to that effort,” says Jeff Gravenhorst.

The board of SSG is comprised of:

  • Jeff Gravenhorst, chairman, professional board member
  • Rune Lillie Gornitzka, vice chairman, partner at Polaris
  • Johan Agerman, CEO at Lowell Nordic
  • Sonny Hoffmann Nielsen, professional board member
  • Martin Bøge Mikkelsen, professional board member

Additional information:
Rune Lillie Gornitzka, vice chairman, partner at Polaris, +45 24 62 14 64

About SSG (www.ssg.dk)

The SSG Group was founded in Denmark in 1993 and is today a leading Nordic provider of damage control and industry and property services. SSG has strong competencies within maintenance of property assets, prevention and limitation of damages as well as preservation of values. Since 2012, the company has completed several strategic acquisitions, and SSG now has nationwide coverage in Denmark, Norway and Sweden with almost 1,000 employees.


