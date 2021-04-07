 
Beyond Meat Opens World-Class Plant-Based Meat Manufacturing Facility in China to Accelerate Localized Production and Innovation

Beyond Meat becomes the first multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open its own production facility in China

SHANGHAI, China, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a global plant-based protein company, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the Jiaxing Economic & Technological Development Zone (JXEDZ) near Shanghai. As Beyond Meat’s first end-to-end manufacturing facility outside the U.S., the cutting-edge plant in Jiaxing is expected to significantly increase the speed and scale in which the company can produce and distribute its products within the region while also improving Beyond Meat’s cost structure and sustainability of operations.

Designed to serve China’s growing plant-based meat market, the facility will produce Beyond Meat’s innovative range of plant-based pork, beef and poultry products, including Beyond Pork, the company’s first innovation created specifically for the Chinese market. By producing closer to the consumer and leveraging local supply chains, Beyond Meat is investing in the growth of the plant-based meat category in China and the facility underscores the company’s commitment to China as a region for long-term growth. In addition to scaled production to support the company’s expanding retail and foodservice business within China, the facility will also feature R&D capabilities to create unique product offerings and support Beyond Meat’s local strategic partners.

“The opening of our dedicated plant-based meat facility in China marks a significant milestone in Beyond Meat’s ability to effectively compete in one of the world’s largest meat markets. We are committed to investing in China as a region for long-term growth, and we believe this new manufacturing facility will be instrumental in advancing our pricing and sustainability metrics as we seek to provide Chinese consumers with delicious plant-based proteins that are good for both people and planet,” said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder of Beyond Meat.

The announcement comes just one year after the company first entered mainland China through a nationwide partnership with Starbucks China. Within its first year in the market, Beyond Meat has expanded menu offerings at Starbucks China and has partnered with well-known foodservice and retail brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, Jindingxuan, GangLi Beijing, Slow Boat Brewery, Hema, METRO China and more. The facility is intended to pave the way for Beyond Meat to efficiently scale-up to meet future needs and demand.

