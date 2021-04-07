 
PGS ASA Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q1 2021 Results

April 7, 2021: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q1 2021 results on Thursday April 22, 2021 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ web site www.pgs.com. 

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the Q1 2021 results via an audiocast the same day at 9:00 am CEST. To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:  
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20210422_1/

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.

                                                                       
FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile:  +47 99 24 52 35

****

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

--END--

 

 


