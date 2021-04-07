 
checkAd

Nokia’s sustainability report highlights 1.5 degree climate commitment and 6.6 billion subscriptions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.04.2021, 10:00  |  65   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia’s sustainability report highlights 1.5 degree climate commitment and 6.6 billion subscriptions

  • Nokia’s People and Planet 2020 report charts an extraordinary year for sustainability
  • Commitment to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030
  • 6.6 billion subscriptions globally rely on Nokia radio
  • Communities in 48 countries supported through Nokia’s Coronavirus Global Donation Fund

          

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nokia Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 3,21€
Hebel 14,90
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,61€
Hebel 14,90
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

7 April 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has released its annual sustainability report, People and Planet 2020, revealing it has exceeded its target to enable 6.5 billion subscriptions two years ahead of schedule.  

The report presents Nokia’s position, achievements and requirements in sustainable development and corporate responsibility and is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards. It is also aligned with other sustainability reporting frameworks, such as SASB and the UN Global Compact. The key sustainability indicators have been assured by Nokia’s independent auditor, Deloitte.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Nokia said “Too often, sustainability has been an afterthought, a ‘nice to have’. But for Nokia, sustainable solutions are both a business opportunity and the basis of our decision-making. We believe technology will help solve many of the world’s biggest challenges. The critical importance of connectivity for individuals, businesses and nations was clearly demonstrated in 2020. Our sustainability work focuses on the role of technology in combatting climate change, enabling an inclusive and more equitable society and improving lives.”

The radio networks supplied to Nokia customers supported around 6.6 billion subscriptions worldwide in 2020, ahead of the target of 6.5 billion by 2022, and up by 200 million since the beginning of the year.

Nokia committed to cut emissions by 50 percent between 2019 and 2030 as part of its updated science-based climate targets, in line with a 1.5°C warming scenario. This target covers emissions across its own operations (Scope 1 and 2), and almost 100% of its portfolio, its logistics and electronics manufacturing service suppliers under Scope 3 (the greatest part of the company’s total emissions). To date, the company has delivered Zero Emission products to over 150 customers globally. Customer base station sites modernized by Nokia used on average 54% less energy in 2020 (46% in 2019) than those where customers did not modernize.

To align with the pandemic and restrictions on physical access, Nokia focused on online tools for supplier audits and assessments. It completed over 340 evaluations on EcoVadis, including labor, safety and environmental elements (241 in 2019) and 51 onsite audits (91 in 2019) made of 27 against its full set of supplier requirements and 24 in-depth corporate responsibility audits.

Furthermore, to emphasize its commitment to sustainable development and acting together, Nokia launched a call to action to ensure that a future society with 5G at its heart is built on the principles of equality, trust, sustainability and people-first as part of its Life in 2030 campaign.

Resources

Report                         People and Planet 2020
Press Release             Nokia announces it will halve emissions from 2019 to 2030

About Nokia
We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia’s sustainability report highlights 1.5 degree climate commitment and 6.6 billion subscriptions Press Release Nokia’s sustainability report highlights 1.5 degree climate commitment and 6.6 billion subscriptions Nokia’s People and Planet 2020 report charts an extraordinary year for sustainabilityCommitment to cut emissions by 50 percent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
DarkPulse, Inc. Secures DTC Eligibility Broadening Share Liquidity
Shell first quarter 2021 update note
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Private Placement With Institutional Investors
Blockchain Foundry Invests CAD$1 Million to Purchase 2.2 Million Syscoin for Treasury; Total ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Global Expert Dr. Steven L. Wolf for DMT Stroke ...
Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Two-Pronged Plan for Long-Awaited Return to Cruising ...
Clean Power Shares Announcement by PowerTap of the Appointment of Yves Gionet to the PowerTap ...
FibroGen Announces FDA Advisory Committee to Review Roxadustat New Drug Application Tentatively ...
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:26 Uhr
Nokia and Lenovo conclude patent cross-licensing agreement
06.04.21
Nokia launches innovative cloud charging solution on AWS for CSPs
01.04.21
Auch Intel kommt nicht zum Mobile World Congress
31.03.21
Auch Google bleibt dem Mobile World Congress fern
25.03.21
Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators and enterprise private wireless
25.03.21
Nokia partners with Circle Fiber to deliver 10 Gigabit broadband services to Southeast Missouri
25.03.21
BARCLAYS belässt NOKIA auf 'Equal Weight'
25.03.21
Nokia and United Group bring next generation fiber services to millions of homes and business across South East Europe
23.03.21
Nokia and TV Azteca trial 5G connectivity for TV broadcasting
23.03.21
Nokia and ClearWorld partner for smart city applications  

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
65.178
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden