New CEO of Totalkredit - Totalkredit A/S

Pernille Sindby has been part of the Nykredit Group since 2003 and has until today been head of Risk & Conduct/Compliance and thus also Chief Risk Officer of all Nykredit Group companies, incl Totalkredit.

As from today Pernille Sindby will take up the position as Chief Executive Officer of Totalkredit A/S. She will be replacing Camilla Holm, who has accepted a position as Executive Vice President of PFA as announced on 9 March.

The unit Risk & Conduct/Compliance will be split into two separate units. As from today, Morten Lisberg, who has been with the Nykredit Group since 2005, will take over management responsibility for Risk & Conduct and also become Chief Risk Officer of all Nykredit Group companies, incl Totalkredit. Annelise Warrer, who has been with the Nykredit Group since 2004, will continue to head Compliance, but will now report to Anders Jensen, Group Managing Director.

Michael Rasmussen, Nykredit’s Group Chief Executive and Chairman of Totalkredit, says:

– I am pleased and proud that we can fill senior positions with such talented internal profiles who know Nykredit inside out. Pernille has worked with different perspectives of Danish mortgage lending for 18 years – often together with our Totalkredit partners. She is the perfect candidate to carry on and further develop the great collaboration, which has in recent years secured many new customers and strong lending growth all over Denmark. Morten and Annelise know Nykredit's engine room better than most. Morten has the expertise and experience to head our risk and responsible business activities, and with Annelise at the helm, our compliance activities will remain in safe hands. Both areas are key to Nykredit, being a customer-owned and responsible financial provider as well as Denmark's largest lender.

