Automotive Wire Harness Market to Reach $59.3 Billion by 2030 says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the integration of advanced safety and connectivity features in vehicles, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), GPS navigation, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity, has picked up. This is to be a key factor in the growth of the global automotive wire harness market from $42.8 billion in 2019 to $59.3 billion by 2030, at a 4.7% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

This is because the implantation of such features requires an array of sensors and electronic modules, which increases the requirement for wires to ferry electric current, as well as data. In this regard, the rising demand for autonomous vehicles is also acting as a major automotive wire harness market driver. Since autonomous vehicles require all the above-mentioned features and many more, a proper wiring network is paramount for them.

Key Highlights of Global Automotive Wire Harness Market

Demand for wire harnesses to rise faster for commercial vehicles

Copper is material of choice for automotive wire harnesses

LAMEA to witness fastest growth in market

Rising sale of autonomous vehicles driving demand for wire harnesses

Market consolidated in nature, with two players holding major share

Key players building new factories for higher product output

Get the sample copy this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-wiring-harness-market/report-sample

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had halted the growth of the automotive wire harness market, as automotive component and vehicle plants were shut down and international trade restricted. Moreover, many people lost their jobs or were working at substantially low salaries, therefore were discouraged from purchasing automobiles.

In the coming years, the higher CAGR under the propulsion segment of the automotive wire harness market, of 18.0%, is predicted in the electric vehicle (EV) bifurcation. Due to the rapid degradation of the air as a result of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from conventional automobiles, governments around the world are promoting EVs. Compared to automobiles with internal combustion engines (ICE), EVs have more electronic modules, which need power and generate and transmit larger volumes of data.