Positive, long term prognostic data from the Dan-NICAD I study published in European Heart Journal- Digital Health

Acarix AB (publ) today announced the publication of the Prognostic study, a study with long term follow up on patients from the Dan-NICAD 1 publication.

The long term Prognostic data from the Dan-NICAD 1 trial was first presented at the ESC Congress in September 2019 by Simon Winther, MD, PhD from Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark.

The Dan-NICAD 1 trial was initiated in September 2014 to assess non-invasive methods in patients referred to coronary CTA due to symptoms suggestive of obstructive CAD. Clinically relevant prognostic data were assessed with a median follow-up time of 3 years to evaluate the correlation between CAD-score and prognosis in patients treated by current standard of care.

“This large prospective study demonstrates that heart sound analysis carries prognostic information on long term events in patients with suspected coronary artery disease under the current standard clinical care. Hence, heart sound analysis seems to be a new prognostic marker in stable coronary artery disease and may improve initial risk stratification of these patients” says MD, PhD. Simon Winther from Gødstrup Hospital, Herning, Denmark.

“This is important data as it reflects our patients also in a longer term perspective. The study, based on more than 1 400 patients and including data from 3 years follow-up, further supports the CADScorSystem in being a reliable and fast rule-out method also in long term follow up analysis” says Per Persson, CEO of Acarix.

The study is published in European Heart Journal Digital Health. For a copy of the full publication simply contact Acarix AB.

For further information, please contact:

Per Persson, CEO, E-mail: per.persson@acarix.com , Phone: +46 73 600 59 90

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Redeye AB (+46 (0)8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se ) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com .

